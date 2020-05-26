Cosmos (ATOM) One Day Volume Tops $120.35 Million

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. During the last seven days, Cosmos has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $493.87 million and $120.35 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $2.59 or 0.00029202 BTC on popular exchanges including BitForex, Coinone, Hotbit and GDAC.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029285 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000291 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0579 or 0.00000653 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8,924.14 or 1.00620981 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00081657 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000624 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cosmos Profile

ATOM is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 23rd, 2016. Cosmos' total supply is 237,928,231 coins and its circulating supply is 190,688,439 coins. Cosmos' official website is cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos' official message board is blog.cosmos.network.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

Cosmos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC, BitForex, Hotbit and Coinone. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

