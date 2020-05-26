Couchain Market Cap Achieves $6,582.60 (COU)

Couchain (CURRENCY:COU) traded 23.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 26th. In the last seven days, Couchain has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. One Couchain token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. Couchain has a market capitalization of $6,582.60 and approximately $686.00 worth of Couchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000883 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00043705 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004942 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $342.20 or 0.03876210 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002311 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00056047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031803 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011284 BTC.

Couchain Token Profile

Couchain (CRYPTO:COU) is a token. Its genesis date was May 16th, 2018. Couchain’s total supply is 23,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,200,000,000 tokens. Couchain’s official message board is medium.com/@Couchain. Couchain’s official website is couchain.io. Couchain’s official Twitter account is @Couchain.

Buying and Selling Couchain

Couchain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Couchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Couchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Couchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

