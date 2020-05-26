COVA (COVA) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

COVA (CURRENCY:COVA) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One COVA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi and BitMax. COVA has a market capitalization of $419,115.50 and approximately $269,176.00 worth of COVA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, COVA has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.02050213 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00079898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00183163 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

About COVA

COVA’s total supply is 6,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,496,011,000 tokens. COVA’s official Twitter account is @covatoken. COVA’s official message board is medium.com/@covatoken. The official website for COVA is covalent.ai. The Reddit community for COVA is /r/Covalent_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling COVA

COVA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi and BitMax. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as COVA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade COVA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase COVA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

