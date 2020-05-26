Cpwm LLC Increases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cpwm LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 127.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,161 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,123 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 118,667,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262,602 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 77,699,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,423,447,000 after acquiring an additional 4,973,187 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 72,857,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,091,000 after acquiring an additional 2,941,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 71,045,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,331,763,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860,115 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,665,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,289,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727,198 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.21. The company had a trading volume of 370,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,469,357. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $39.76. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67.

Featured Article: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.