Cpwm LLC Sells 4,082 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Cpwm LLC reduced its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,042.9% in the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Cfra raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Home Depot from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.03.

HD traded up $3.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $244.90. 2,411,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,777,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.03. Home Depot Inc has a 1-year low of $140.63 and a 1-year high of $248.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $217.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.54.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 58.54%.

In other news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William G. Lennie sold 9,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.34, for a total value of $2,307,780.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,995 shares in the company, valued at $8,903,748.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

