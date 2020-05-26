Credits (CS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $110,193.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $110,193.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Credits has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Credits token can currently be purchased for about $0.0400 or 0.00000453 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, WazirX, LBank and Mercatox.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00028384 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002494 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000136 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Lazaruscoin (LAZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Credits

Credits (CRYPTO:CS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2015. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,986,079 tokens. Credits’ official message board is medium.com/@credits. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here. Credits’ official website is credits.com/en.

Credits Token Trading

Credits can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LBank, CoinBene, Mercatox, IDEX, WazirX, Tidex, Gate.io, Kucoin and COSS. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Credits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

