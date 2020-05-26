Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) Upgraded by JMP Securities to “Outperform”

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) was upgraded by investment analysts at JMP Securities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a $74.00 price objective on the LED producer’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 36.18% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cree from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Cree from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.50.

NASDAQ:CREE opened at $54.34 on Tuesday. Cree has a 12-month low of $27.77 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The LED producer reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cree had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 30.11%. The business had revenue of $215.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cree will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CREE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cree in the fourth quarter worth about $110,518,000. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cree by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,500 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cree in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Cree by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 247,439 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $11,419,000 after acquiring an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Cree by 218.8% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,711,368 shares of the LED producer’s stock worth $78,980,000 after buying an additional 1,174,563 shares during the period. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cree Company Profile

Cree, Inc provides lighting-class light emitting diode (LED), lighting, and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications in the United States, China, Europe, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products.

