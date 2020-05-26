Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Crown from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Crown from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Crown in a research note on Monday, April 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th.

CCK traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.84. 989,103 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,133,228. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. Crown has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $80.57.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Crown will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Crown by 14.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,456,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $432,748,000 after acquiring an additional 935,962 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,111,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,842,000 after acquiring an additional 142,012 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,102,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,204,000 after acquiring an additional 204,163 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of Crown by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,767,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,810,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Crown by 23.2% during the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 3,486,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $202,357,000 after acquiring an additional 656,156 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

