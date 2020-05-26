Crypto.com Coin (CRO) Market Cap Tops $1.33 Billion

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 26th. One Crypto.com Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0786 or 0.00000886 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, ABCC, Bithumb and Indodax. During the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar. Crypto.com Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $23.94 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00043840 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $343.48 or 0.03872760 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00056168 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002276 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031764 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004462 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011322 BTC.

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002153 BTC.

About Crypto.com Coin

Crypto.com Coin (CRYPTO:CRO) is a token. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,888,127,854 tokens. Crypto.com Coin’s official message board is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Crypto.com Coin is www.crypto.com/en/chain. Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com.

Crypto.com Coin Token Trading

Crypto.com Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin, DDEX, Fatbtc, HitBTC, BiteBTC, Upbit, Bithumb Global, Indodax, CPDAX, Bithumb, IDEX, ABCC, Bittrex, Bibox, Huobi Global, BigONE, CoinTiger, GOPAX, Dcoin, OKEx, OceanEx, DigiFinex and Huobi Korea. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

