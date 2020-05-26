Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,194,290 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,214 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.88% of Cummins worth $973,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,102,111,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cummins by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,591,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,703,832,000 after acquiring an additional 235,559 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,772,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,306,000 after buying an additional 40,153 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 2,769,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,655,000 after buying an additional 244,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 2,162.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,728,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,252,000 after buying an additional 1,651,668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Cummins from $176.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $169.19.

CMI stock opened at $161.59 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.03 and a 12-month high of $186.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $22.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.38.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

