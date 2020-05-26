DAO.Casino (BET) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.45 Million

DAO.Casino (CURRENCY:BET) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 26th. DAO.Casino has a total market cap of $3.45 million and $160,297.00 worth of DAO.Casino was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DAO.Casino has traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar. One DAO.Casino token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DAO.Casino alerts:

Fusion (FSN) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004744 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8,903.30 or 1.00844322 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharkcoin (SAK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

DAO.Casino Token Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2013. DAO.Casino’s total supply is 167,270,821 tokens. DAO.Casino’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin. The official website for DAO.Casino is dao.casino.

Buying and Selling DAO.Casino

DAO.Casino can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAO.Casino directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAO.Casino should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAO.Casino using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DAO.Casino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAO.Casino and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.