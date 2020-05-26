Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Receiving Somewhat Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Finds

Press coverage about Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment earned a news impact score of 1.75 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the restaurant operator an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PLAY traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,620,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,335. The company has a current ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.62. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $54.16.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $347.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.46 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 44.38% and a net margin of 7.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post -4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $8.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.01.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

