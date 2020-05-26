DC Investments Management LLC Invests $5.42 Million in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 72,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,416,000. Gilead Sciences comprises about 4.4% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GILD. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 63.3% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. 80.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Gilead Sciences news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $162,298.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total value of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GILD traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,220,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,230,492. The company has a market capitalization of $92.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 35.44% and a net margin of 21.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

GILD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

