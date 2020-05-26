Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Price Target Raised to $181.00 at Morgan Stanley

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, 24/7 WallStreet reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 28.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Deere & Company to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $166.65 price objective (down previously from $185.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Deere & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.63.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

DE stock opened at $140.71 on Tuesday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $106.14 and a 1 year high of $181.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $137.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.40. The firm has a market cap of $44.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.95, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.49. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 7.62%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 66.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment offers agriculture and turf equipment, and related parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; and tillage, seeding, and application equipment.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.