Dether (DTH) 24-Hour Volume Hits $35.00

Dether (CURRENCY:DTH) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Dether has a market cap of $89,233.00 and $35.00 worth of Dether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dether has traded 44% lower against the dollar. One Dether token can now be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00043702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $341.72 or 0.03852936 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00055804 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002283 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00031810 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004465 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011318 BTC.

Dether Token Profile

Dether (CRYPTO:DTH) is a token. Its genesis date was July 24th, 2017. Dether’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 85,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Dether is /r/Dether and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dether’s official Twitter account is @dether_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Dether’s official website is dether.io.

Buying and Selling Dether

Dether can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dether should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dether using one of the exchanges listed above.

