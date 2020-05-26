Deutsche Bank Boosts Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Price Target to $32.00

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) had its price objective raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $27.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the athletic footwear retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FL. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $43.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Foot Locker from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Cfra lowered Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.00.

NYSE FL opened at $26.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.58. Foot Locker has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $54.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The athletic footwear retailer reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.50). Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Foot Locker will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 680.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,838,848 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $71,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,132 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $51,440,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 630.2% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 748,115 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $29,169,000 after purchasing an additional 645,656 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 589.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,874 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $14,219,000 after purchasing an additional 551,406 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Foot Locker by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 587,579 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $22,909,000 after purchasing an additional 516,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

