Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.71.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, April 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Discover Financial Services from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Imperial Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target (down from $34.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of DFS traded up $3.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,928,885. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.60, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $23.25 and a fifty-two week high of $92.98.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($2.34). The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.38%.

In other news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld purchased 12,650 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.50 per share, with a total value of $499,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,321,433. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB lifted its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 370,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,436,000 after purchasing an additional 12,083 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 74,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $13,056,000. 82.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

