Dock (DOCK) Hits Market Cap of $4.24 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded up 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. One Dock token can currently be purchased for about $0.0072 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance, IDEX, CoinBene and Gate.io. Dock has a total market cap of $4.24 million and $3.95 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded up 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.80 or 0.02059224 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00089174 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00183056 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00043064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Dock Token Profile

Dock was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 590,645,469 tokens. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io. Dock’s official message board is medium.com/dock-io. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

Dock Token Trading

Dock can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, CoinBene, Gate.io, Fatbtc, Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.