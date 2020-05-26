Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target Raised to $97.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank from $87.00 to $97.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.73% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group cut Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.86.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $81.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.54. Dollar Tree has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis acquired 500 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,769,663.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the second quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.6% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Meristem LLP increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. Meristem LLP now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.3% in the first quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 4,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 1.5% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.