Donald Smith & CO. Inc. Acquires 74,574 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 789,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,574 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for about 2.0% of Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Donald Smith & CO. Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $33,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,296,742,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,904,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,428,052,000 after acquiring an additional 710,927 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,180,333,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,556,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,402,601,000 after acquiring an additional 782,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,034,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,281,202,000 after acquiring an additional 732,676 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on C. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.68.

Shares of NYSE:C traded up $4.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,363,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,442,662. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.22 and a 200-day moving average of $63.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $83.11.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.98 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

