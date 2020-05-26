Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Purchased by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 54.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,191 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.13% of Douglas Emmett worth $7,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 200.7% during the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 645.1% during the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DEI opened at $27.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.32 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.76. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.16 and a 52 week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 37.55% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. acquired 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

