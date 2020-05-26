DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.47-6.75 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.58.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $1.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.12. 803,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,557,983. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 9.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $1.013 dividend. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DTE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised DTE Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a hold rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $125.92.

In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

