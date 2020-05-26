Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 45.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 62,891 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $331,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 171,930 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,682,000 after buying an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 107.4% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 7,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,762,000. 64.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $83.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $61.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.21.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.70%.

In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total transaction of $1,506,504.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Harry K. Sideris sold 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $103,339.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,946.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,213 shares of company stock worth $1,652,221. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $79.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.29.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

