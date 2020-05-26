e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) Insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. Sells 6,000 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE:ELF) insider Richard F. Baruch, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $96,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,755.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ELF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.68. The company had a trading volume of 1,381,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 966,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.92. e.l.f. Beauty Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $844.32 million, a P/E ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

Get e.l.f. Beauty alerts:

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.11 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 6,397.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,796,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768,901 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at $13,704,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,217,000 after buying an additional 596,810 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $4,965,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter valued at $4,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ELF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 price objective (up previously from $17.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, a beauty company, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. brand name worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce and e.l.f.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.