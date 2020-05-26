Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd decreased its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,371 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,853 shares during the quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 1.03% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $6,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 55,704 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 84,577 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after acquiring an additional 14,220 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 21,200 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $975,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,495 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,803 shares in the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

EGRX stock opened at $53.07 on Tuesday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $726.27 million, a P/E ratio of 312.19 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.96.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.62. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $46.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.76 million. On average, research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

