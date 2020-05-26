Eden (EDN) Tops One Day Volume of $472,469.00

Eden (CURRENCY:EDN) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 26th. One Eden token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, IDEX and BitForex. Over the last seven days, Eden has traded 10% higher against the dollar. Eden has a market cap of $820,809.68 and approximately $472,469.00 worth of Eden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011295 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.02050213 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00079898 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00183163 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043285 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Eden Token Profile

Eden’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. Eden’s official message board is edenchain.io/get-started/blog. The official website for Eden is edenchain.io. The Reddit community for Eden is /r/edenchainio. Eden’s official Twitter account is @edenchainio.

Eden Token Trading

Eden can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, IDEX, Hotbit and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Eden should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Eden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

