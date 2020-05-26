Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) versus Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) Critical Review

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) and Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Editas Medicine and Passage Bio, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Editas Medicine 0 4 2 0 2.33 Passage Bio 0 0 4 0 3.00

Editas Medicine presently has a consensus price target of $37.75, suggesting a potential upside of 25.42%. Passage Bio has a consensus price target of $28.17, suggesting a potential upside of 14.17%. Given Editas Medicine’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Editas Medicine is more favorable than Passage Bio.

Profitability

This table compares Editas Medicine and Passage Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Editas Medicine -588.05% -63.21% -33.39% Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Editas Medicine and Passage Bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Editas Medicine $20.53 million 80.64 -$133.75 million ($2.68) -11.23 Passage Bio N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Passage Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Editas Medicine.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

81.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.2% of Passage Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Editas Medicine shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Passage Bio beats Editas Medicine on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc. operates as a clinical stage genome editing company. The company focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary genome editing platform based on CRISPR technology to target genetically addressable diseases and therapeutic areas. The company develops EDIT-101 for Leber Congenital Amaurosis type 10, a genetic form of vision loss that leads to blindness in childhood. It also develops other therapies for eye diseases, such as Usher Syndrome 2A, which is a form of retinitis pigmentosa that also includes hearing loss; Retinitis Pigmentosa, a progressive form of retinal degeneration; and Herpes Simplex Virus 1 that causes lifelong infections leading to ocular and oral disease. In addition, the company develops hematopoietic stem cells for treating sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia. It has a research collaboration with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to develop engineered T cells for cancer; a strategic alliance and option agreement with Allergan Pharmaceuticals International Limited to discover, develop, and commercialize new gene editing medicines for a range of ocular disorders; and a strategic research collaboration and cross-licensing agreement with BlueRock Therapeutics to combine their respective genome editing and cell therapy technologies to discover, develop, and manufacture engineered cell medicines. The company was formerly known as Gengine, Inc. and changed its name to Editas Medicine, Inc. in November 2013. Editas Medicine, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc., a genetic medicines company, focuses on developing transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with the University of Pennsylvania and its gene therapy program. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

