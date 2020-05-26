Egretia (EGT) Hits One Day Volume of $676,824.00

Egretia (CURRENCY:EGT) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. In the last seven days, Egretia has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Egretia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX, OKEx and Bilaxy. Egretia has a total market cap of $3.71 million and approximately $676,824.00 worth of Egretia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $181.81 or 0.02049951 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00079757 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00182928 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043366 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000737 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000164 BTC.

Egretia Token Profile

Egretia’s genesis date was May 26th, 2018. Egretia’s total supply is 8,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,218,701,582 tokens. Egretia’s official Twitter account is @Egretia_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Egretia’s official website is egretia.io. The Reddit community for Egretia is /r/Egretia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Egretia is blog.egretia.io.

Egretia Token Trading

Egretia can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, OKEx, Bilaxy, Kucoin, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Egretia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Egretia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Egretia using one of the exchanges listed above.

