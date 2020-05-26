Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ENLV) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Enlivex Therapeutics’ earnings. Enlivex Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 64.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enlivex Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Enlivex Therapeutics.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enlivex Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enlivex Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Enlivex Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th.

Shares of Enlivex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.29. 47,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,035. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a P/E ratio of -7.35 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16. Enlivex Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $44.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 1,407,350.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 28,147 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Enlivex Therapeutics by 61.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Sabby Management LLC bought a new stake in Enlivex Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $2,086,000. Institutional investors own 7.15% of the company’s stock.

Enlivex Therapeutics Company Profile

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, engages in developing allogeneic drugs for immune system rebalancing. Its product candidate is Allocetra, an immunotherapy candidate for the prevention of complications post bone marrow transplantations; treatment of patients that do not respond to steroid treatment upon occurrence of graft vs host disease post bone marrow transplantations; and prevention of cytokine storms, organ damage, and multiple organ failure in sepsis patients.

