Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 77,799 Shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,234,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,799 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $135,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 126.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 63.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,850,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,174,097. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.02. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $94.34 and a 52 week high of $128.09.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The business had revenue of $17.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.91%.

In related news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 404,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $45,736,729.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $439,721.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,589 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.68, for a total value of $1,544,418.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 44,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,220.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,802,488 shares of company stock worth $1,048,532,939. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PG shares. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Saturday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.31.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

