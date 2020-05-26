Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $102.83 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 30.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,582,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,540,950 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Co worth $102,825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 95,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23,051 shares during the period. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 16.5% in the first quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Co by 7.5% during the first quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,553 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co by 24.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 101.0% in the 1st quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 22,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WFC stock traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $26.38. 28,724,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,793,524. Wells Fargo & Co has a 52 week low of $22.00 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The stock has a market cap of $104.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.07 and its 200-day moving average is $41.90.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.85). Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.58%.

In other news, Director Charles H. Noski bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.53 per share, for a total transaction of $590,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,185.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles W. Scharf purchased 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.69 per share, for a total transaction of $4,963,370.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,075,720.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered Wells Fargo & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $47.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.93.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

