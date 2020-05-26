Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Increases Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 71.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,498,675 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 623,260 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.12% of Gilead Sciences worth $112,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 63.3% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 186.7% during the first quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 13,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.23, for a total transaction of $1,046,628.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,155,372.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,585 shares of company stock worth $4,671,283. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.05. 7,160,121 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,230,492. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.04. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.89 and a 12 month high of $85.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.63 and its 200 day moving average is $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $92.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 35.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.26.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

