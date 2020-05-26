Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 31,026 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,045,348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,026 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up approximately 0.8% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.10% of Mastercard worth $252,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MA. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Mastercard by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 135,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,411,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 178,948 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,432,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 24,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,594,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded up $9.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $304.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,631,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,606,313. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $287.89. Mastercard Inc has a 1-year low of $199.99 and a 1-year high of $347.25. The company has a market capitalization of $296.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $332.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $287.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Mastercard from $349.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.46.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total transaction of $566,116.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

