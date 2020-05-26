Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was downgraded by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EQNR. Danske downgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Fearnley Fonds raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. ValuEngine raised Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Redburn Partners raised Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Get Equinor ASA alerts:

Shares of EQNR stock opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.23. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $21.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.35 billion, a PE ratio of -86.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.10.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Equinor ASA had a positive return on equity of 9.66% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $15.07 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Equinor ASA will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,790,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Equinor ASA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equinor ASA Company Profile

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

See Also: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Equinor ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinor ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.