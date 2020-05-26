Equities Research Analysts’ Downgrades for May, 26th (AMGN, AUTL, BAYRY, CBNT, CHCO, CLWT, DLNG, DVAX, EGHT, EPC)

Equities Research Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 26th:

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating.

Bayer (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

C-Bond Systems (OTCMKTS:CBNT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “C-Bond Systems Inc. is a nanotechnology company. It provides patent-protected nanotechnology. The company is an owner, developer and manufacturer of the C-Bond technology. C-Bond Systems Inc. is headquartered in Houston, Texas. “

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Dynavax Technologies discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize innovative products to treat and prevent allergies, infectious diseases, and chronic inflammatory diseases using versatile, proprietary approaches that alter immune system responses in highly specific ways. Dynavax’s clinical development programs are based on immunostimulatory sequences which are short DNA sequences that enhance the ability of the immune system to fight disease and control chronic inflammation. “

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “8×8, Inc. is the provider of the world’s first Communications Cloud that combines unified communications, team collaboration interoperability, contact center and real-time analytics in a single open platform that integrates across clouds, applications and devices, eliminating information silos to expose vital, real-time intelligence. 8×8, Inc. reduces complexity, cost, improve individual, team productivity, performance, and enhance the overall customer experience. 8×8 ensures high reliability and business continuity by delivering its cloud-based communications through the use of secure, fully redundant data centers. 8×8 communications are designed with built-in redundancy and no single point of failure. This highly secure, top-tier data centers are located in geographically dispersed sites across the globe. These data centers are SSAE 16 audited and provide automatic and transparent failover to prevent disruptions in service. “

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

PING AN INS GRP/S (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a strong sell rating.

Viomi Technology (NASDAQ:VIOT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

ZTE CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a sell rating.

