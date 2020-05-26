Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for May, 26th (ALDX, ALGT, ALPN, ARDX, CIEN, EVRI, GLXZ, ITRI, RCL, SC)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, May 26th:

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Laidlaw. Laidlaw currently has a $30.00 target price on the stock.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) had its market perform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Janney Montgomery Scott. They currently have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Piper Sandler. Piper Sandler currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. They currently have a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. Wedbush currently has a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $8.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities. They currently have a $59.00 price target on the stock.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Galaxy Gaming (OTCMKTS:GLXZ) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI). Johnson Rice issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $115.00 to $130.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Simplicity Esports and Gaming (OTCMKTS:WINR) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a hold rating to a buy rating.

