Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) by 33.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 202,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,189 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned 0.17% of Equity Commonwealth worth $6,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of EQC. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Equity Commonwealth by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Equity Commonwealth by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,051,000 after buying an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 26.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in Equity Commonwealth by 1.3% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 42,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity Commonwealth alerts:

In related news, Director Gerald A. Spector purchased 100,000 shares of Equity Commonwealth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.84 per share, for a total transaction of $2,884,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,215 shares in the company, valued at $756,040.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

EQC opened at $32.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 129.65 and a quick ratio of 129.65. Equity Commonwealth has a one year low of $27.62 and a one year high of $35.08.

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $3.25. The firm had revenue of $18.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.45 million. Equity Commonwealth had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 673.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Equity Commonwealth will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Equity Commonwealth from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Equity Commonwealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Equity Commonwealth from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Equity Commonwealth Company Profile

Equity Commonwealth (NYSE: EQC) is a Chicago based, internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) with commercial office properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, EQC's portfolio comprised 10 properties and 5.1 million square feet.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Commonwealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Commonwealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.