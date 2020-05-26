EverGreenCoin One Day Volume Hits $98.00 (EGC)

EverGreenCoin (CURRENCY:EGC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. In the last week, EverGreenCoin has traded up 28.2% against the dollar. One EverGreenCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0197 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EverGreenCoin has a total market cap of $281,545.02 and approximately $98.00 worth of EverGreenCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get EverGreenCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.84 or 0.00820999 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00029273 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00032471 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.35 or 0.00161799 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00204714 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00006300 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000019 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001949 BTC.

About EverGreenCoin

EverGreenCoin (CRYPTO:EGC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 1st, 2015. EverGreenCoin’s total supply is 14,299,500 coins. The Reddit community for EverGreenCoin is /r/EverGreenCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EverGreenCoin’s official Twitter account is @EverGreenCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EverGreenCoin is evergreencoin.org.

EverGreenCoin Coin Trading

EverGreenCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EverGreenCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EverGreenCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EverGreenCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EverGreenCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EverGreenCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.