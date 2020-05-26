Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) vs. Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) Head to Head Review

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) and Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Evofem Biosciences and Monopar Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evofem Biosciences 0 0 4 0 3.00 Monopar Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Evofem Biosciences currently has a consensus price target of $9.25, indicating a potential upside of 59.76%. Monopar Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $42.00, indicating a potential upside of 451.91%. Given Monopar Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Monopar Therapeutics is more favorable than Evofem Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.1% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of Evofem Biosciences shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 48.4% of Monopar Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Monopar Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evofem Biosciences N/A -304.11% -169.44% Monopar Therapeutics N/A -45.32% -42.72%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Evofem Biosciences and Monopar Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evofem Biosciences N/A N/A -$80.03 million ($1.31) -4.42 Monopar Therapeutics N/A N/A -$4.22 million ($0.45) -16.91

Monopar Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Evofem Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Monopar Therapeutics beats Evofem Biosciences on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women. The company is also developing multi-purpose vaginal pH regulator gel product candidate for the reduction of recurrent bacterial vaginosis. Evofem Biosciences, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Monopar Therapeutics Company Profile

Monopar Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics to enhance clinical outcomes for cancer patients in the United States. It is involved in developing Validive, a clonidine mucobuccal tablet that has completed Phase II for the treatment of chemoradiation-induced severe oral mucositis; Camsirubicin, a proprietary doxorubicin analog that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of adult and pediatric solid, and blood cancers; and MNPR-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody for treating cancer. The company has a collaboration with Grupo Español de Investigación en Sarcomas for the development of camsirubicin in patients. Monopar Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Wilmette, Illinois.

