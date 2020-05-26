Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifty-three analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $241.00.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Facebook from $263.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Facebook from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded Facebook from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.39, for a total value of $266,951.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,147 shares in the company, valued at $703,008.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.43, for a total value of $40,241.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,216.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,769 shares of company stock valued at $11,252,849 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $25,332,445,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,741 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 95,449,004 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,920,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,053 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Facebook by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 73,111,043 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $15,006,041,000 after purchasing an additional 409,290 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Facebook by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 51,583,155 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,604,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in Facebook by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 46,700,441 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $9,585,263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405,542 shares during the last quarter. 65.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $2.71 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.20. 33,120,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,606,440. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.16. Facebook has a twelve month low of $137.10 and a twelve month high of $237.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $195.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.63.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $17.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.25 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Facebook will post 7.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

