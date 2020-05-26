Fantasy Sports Trading Down 18.9% Over Last 7 Days (DFS)

Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 119.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. One Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000076 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex, Coindeal and P2PB2B. Over the last week, Fantasy Sports has traded 18.9% lower against the dollar. Fantasy Sports has a market capitalization of $30,275.55 and approximately $12.00 worth of Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00043629 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004925 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $342.10 or 0.03875821 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00056015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031796 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011288 BTC.

Fantasy Sports Profile

DFS is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,532,031 tokens. Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com. Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken.

Fantasy Sports Token Trading

Fantasy Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Coindeal and Cat.Ex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fantasy Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fantasy Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

