Financial Advisors Network Inc. Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Advisors Network Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 18,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,411,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 101,381,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,724,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788,174 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,045 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,159,259,000 after purchasing an additional 681,783 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 23.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,590,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,352,805,000. 72.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ABBV traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $92.44. 2,715,487 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,372,038. AbbVie Inc has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.60.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.17. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 169.80% and a net margin of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Rapp bought 2,875 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.75 per share, for a total transaction of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,072,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. ValuEngine raised AbbVie from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.23.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

