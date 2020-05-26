FintruX Network (FTX) Price Hits $0.0132 on Major Exchanges

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. One FintruX Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000149 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $2,996.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded up 17.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00043447 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00004990 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $337.96 or 0.03827941 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002312 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00055977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00031813 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011297 BTC.

FintruX Network Token Profile

FintruX Network is a token. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here. FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com. The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling FintruX Network

FintruX Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

