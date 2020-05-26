First Interstate Bank Boosts Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Interstate Bank boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 23.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,560 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter worth $28,000. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 53.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

In other news, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang acquired 6,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of T traded up $1.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.00. 26,494,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,746,008. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $39.70. The stock has a market cap of $222.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

