First Interstate Bank Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

First Interstate Bank lessened its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,894 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,098 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $3,303,463,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,333,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 20.4% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 7,386,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,190,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250,400 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $182,892,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1,683.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 893,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after purchasing an additional 843,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $3.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.87. 5,592,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,835,202. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.96, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.92. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.26% and a return on equity of 43.45%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.06%.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total transaction of $1,129,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $3,620,540 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Visa from $189.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Nomura Securities reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Visa from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.75.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

