First Interstate Bank Sells 4,238 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

First Interstate Bank cut its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 4,238 shares during the quarter. Nike accounts for 1.3% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Nike were worth $5,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in Nike by 100.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 399 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nike alerts:

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.22 per share, with a total value of $210,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $998,091.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Nike from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.18.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, hitting $97.01. 4,179,095 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,695,225. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. Nike Inc has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $105.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s payout ratio is 39.36%.

About Nike

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.