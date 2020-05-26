First Long Island Investors LLC Boosts Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

First Long Island Investors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.9% of First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. First Long Island Investors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $14,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 47.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.38.

NYSE BABA traded up $3.10 on Tuesday, reaching $202.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,611,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,195,186. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.60. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $202.27 and a 200-day moving average of $204.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $8.61. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 29.16%. The firm had revenue of $114.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.57 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

