Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 38,200 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 19.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 230,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 210.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 56,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 37,973 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 661,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,955,000 after purchasing an additional 113,090 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,215,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 293,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,194,000 after purchasing an additional 15,281 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

MPW stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 4.04 and a quick ratio of 4.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.64. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $24.29.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $294.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.09 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 39.25% and a return on equity of 6.10%. The business’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 18th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 83.08%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.79.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.