Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $3.74 Million Stock Holdings in Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its position in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,481 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 12,100 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $712,539,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 8,118.8% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 381,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,274,000 after purchasing an additional 376,470 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $13,378,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Loews by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,039,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 181,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $7,355,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on L. TheStreet downgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays cut their price target on Loews from $71.24 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Loews from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Shares of Loews stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of -77.83 and a beta of 0.77. Loews Co. has a 12 month low of $27.33 and a 12 month high of $56.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.66.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter. Loews had a positive return on equity of 2.88% and a negative net margin of 0.66%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th.

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

