Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.45 Million Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,446 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Waters were worth $4,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Waters by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,615,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,990,000 after buying an additional 42,998 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Waters by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Waters by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $849,633,000 after buying an additional 64,389 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Waters by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 998,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $233,317,000 after acquiring an additional 15,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Waters from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Waters from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Waters from $176.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Waters presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $177.67.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $186.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.96, a PEG ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.00. Waters Co. has a 52 week low of $154.39 and a 52 week high of $245.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

